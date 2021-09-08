CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinéad Burke: ‘The door opened for me. I’m trying to ensure that door doesn’t close’

By Lauren Hadden
Financial Times
Cover picture for the articleSign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. My personal style signifier is a silver cameo ring I bought myself in Birmingham’s jewellery quarter when I was about 12 years old. The glass case was at my eye level so I spotted it without having to be lifted up. I think they sold it to me for maybe £15 and I’ve worn it almost constantly for more than a decade. I have small hands so jewellery can sometimes be challenging – we generally value bigger stones and proportions. I feel a sense of agency over this ring – it decorates me, rather than me feeling owned by it.

