It is true what they say about us Germans: everyone is really punctual and always on a tight schedule. But when I went to Portugal as part of my Cems Master in International Management course, I found they took things really slow. Germans will always get straight to the point, but in Portugal there is a lot of small talk before meetings, which means they don't always start on time. I guess it is important for team bonding to have a coffee before a meeting and get to know people — it certainly makes life more enjoyable.