Killer Burger adding hometown location

Portland-based Killer Burger is adding a location Wednesday to its hometown, marking its fifth Portland city location. Opening in the Slabtown neighborhood at 1620 NW 23rd amid the eating, shopping and entertainment district, the restaurant is the brand's 13th location across the region. The 2,300-square-foot space is close to the intersection of I-405 and Route 30, as well as the Portland Streetcar, making it easily accessible to those in the metro area, according to a company press release.