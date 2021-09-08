CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Killer Burger adding hometown location

Fast Casual
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland-based Killer Burger is adding a location Wednesday to its hometown, marking its fifth Portland city location. Opening in the Slabtown neighborhood at 1620 NW 23rd amid the eating, shopping and entertainment district, the restaurant is the brand's 13th location across the region. The 2,300-square-foot space is close to the intersection of I-405 and Route 30, as well as the Portland Streetcar, making it easily accessible to those in the metro area, according to a company press release.

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Portland Streetcar#Nw 23rd#Moda Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy