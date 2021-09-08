CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shake Shack bets on Massachusetts with casino opening

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the openings of its Somerville and Burlington Mall locations earlier this summer, Shake Shack is opening its 11th Massachusetts location Saturday at Encore Boston Harbor on the main casino floor as part of Encore's new WynnBET Sports Bar. Situated on the Mystic River, Encore Boston Harbor features more than 210,000 square feet of gaming space, 671 hotel rooms, a spa, salon and fitness center, specialty retail shops, a variety of dining and lounge venues and more than 50,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting spaces, according to a company press release.

