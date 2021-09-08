How to build, analyze and transform post-pandemic customer experiences

Over the last few years, the use of contactless payments has been accelerating in the United States, but when the pandemic hit, we saw that acceleration skyrocket. And no wonder: tap to pay gives shoppers alternatives to handling cash, pens and terminals, and helping people feel safer during checkout. Nearly half of consumers (49%) suggested that offering contactless payment methods is one of the most important safety measures stores can implement, and another 47% say they will not shop at a store that doesn’t offer a contactless way to pay.