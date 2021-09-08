How to build, analyze and transform post-pandemic customer experiences
Customer expectations have evolved more in the past 18 months than in the past 10 years, thanks to technology changes and the coronavirus pandemic. Health, safety, accessibility and intuitive customer journeys have all made an impact on what customers expect from a brand. In response, many restaurants have implemented new or expanded experiences such curbside pickup, QR codes and other pandemic-led concepts.www.fastcasual.com
Comments / 0