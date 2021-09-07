CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Times for the Family During Yakima Greenway’s Scavenger Hunt

By Sarah J
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Yakima Greenway has put together a Scavenger Hunt for the entire community and the best part. It's FREE! It's a Family Funfest celebration!. Over Labor Day Weekend there was a kick-off party at Sarge Hubbard Park with Live music from Jayleigh Ann and the Lost Boys, Magic from Captain Squirrel, booths, and prizes to snag from the 107.3 KFFM booth. If you missed it, no worries!

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

