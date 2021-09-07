CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
98.3 The KEY

Fellas, Do You Ever Notice This in Public Restrooms?

By Angie
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a weird thing to say that I spend a lot of time in public restrooms, but... I spend a lot of time in public restrooms. Rather, I use them often. I don't know that I'm spending a ton of quality time in there. I drink a lot of water and childbirth forever changed my bladder. I know a ton of moms can relate to this. As such, when it's time to go it's time to go. And I've noticed that every public restroom I've used in Boise is equipped with a baby changing station. And I remember that I rarely changed my kids' diapers during outings. My husband did. But there wasn't always a changing table in the men's restroom.

keyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Channel#Restrooms#Legend S Sports Pub#Every Boise Restaurant
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy