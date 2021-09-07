Fellas, Do You Ever Notice This in Public Restrooms?

It's a weird thing to say that I spend a lot of time in public restrooms, but... I spend a lot of time in public restrooms. Rather, I use them often. I don't know that I'm spending a ton of quality time in there. I drink a lot of water and childbirth forever changed my bladder. I know a ton of moms can relate to this. As such, when it's time to go it's time to go. And I've noticed that every public restroom I've used in Boise is equipped with a baby changing station. And I remember that I rarely changed my kids' diapers during outings. My husband did. But there wasn't always a changing table in the men's restroom.