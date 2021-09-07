CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Six Mile, SC

Fatal crash in Six Mile

By Kasie Strickland
Sentinel Progress
Sentinel Progress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNz8F_0bpvn6iy00

SIX MILE — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a low hanging tree Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said 27-year-old Zane Kevin Marcus of Six Mile was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m.

Troopers said the crash happened about 12:35 a.m. on Crowe Creek Road (Highway 133) near Six Mile.

Cpl. Joe Hovis of the SCHP said Marcus was driving north when he was struck by a low hanging tree over the roadway.

He said Marcus was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pickens County, SC
Pickens County, SC
Accidents
Pickens County, SC
Traffic
Six Mile, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Six Mile, SC
Pickens County, SC
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Troopers#Schp
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
Sentinel Progress

Sentinel Progress

192
Followers
152
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Sentinel Progress

 https://www.sentinelprogress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy