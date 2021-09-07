Fatal crash in Six Mile

SIX MILE — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a low hanging tree Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said 27-year-old Zane Kevin Marcus of Six Mile was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m.

Troopers said the crash happened about 12:35 a.m. on Crowe Creek Road (Highway 133) near Six Mile.

Cpl. Joe Hovis of the SCHP said Marcus was driving north when he was struck by a low hanging tree over the roadway.

He said Marcus was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle.