HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: WEEK 2 HONOR ROLL

BLAKE FLOWERS

>> School:

Seminole

>> Height:

6-foot-2

>> Weight:

180

>> Class:

Jr.

>> Position:

QB

>> Last Week:

Finished 35-of-58 passing for 433 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-23 loss against Shallowater. Rushed three times for 57 yards and one score.

TREY VILLALVA

>> School:

Seminole

>> Height:

6-foot-0

>> Weight:

195

>> Class:

Sr.

>> Position:

WR

>> Last Week:

Caught six passes for 123 yards and one touchdown in the Indians’ 36-23 loss against Shallowater.

KANON GIBSON

>> School:

Wink

>> Height:

6-foot-1

>> Weight:

185

>> Class:

Jr.

>> Position:

QB/DB

>> Last Week:

Completed 13 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 20 times for 78 yards and two scores and finished with 18 tackles in 32-26 victory against Ozona.

DOMINIC AGUILAR

>> School:

Fort Stockton

>> Height:

5-foot-10

>> Weight:

185

>> Class:

Sr.

>> Position:

QB/DB

>> Last Week:

Carried 14 times for 231 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-10 victory against Alpine.

EZEKIEL SALDANA

>> School:

Pecos

>> Height:

5-foot-7

>> Weight:

160

>> Class:

Sr.

>> Position:

RB

>> Last Week:

Saldana carried the ball 22 times for 217 yards and four touchdowns, along with making four tackles, in a 38-36 victry against San Angelo Lake View.