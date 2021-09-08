HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: WEEK 2 HONOR ROLL
BLAKE FLOWERS
>> School:
Seminole
>> Height:
6-foot-2
>> Weight:
180
>> Class:
Jr.
>> Position:
QB
>> Last Week:
Finished 35-of-58 passing for 433 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-23 loss against Shallowater. Rushed three times for 57 yards and one score.
TREY VILLALVA
>> School:
Seminole
>> Height:
6-foot-0
>> Weight:
195
>> Class:
Sr.
>> Position:
WR
>> Last Week:
Caught six passes for 123 yards and one touchdown in the Indians’ 36-23 loss against Shallowater.
KANON GIBSON
>> School:
Wink
>> Height:
6-foot-1
>> Weight:
185
>> Class:
Jr.
>> Position:
QB/DB
>> Last Week:
Completed 13 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 20 times for 78 yards and two scores and finished with 18 tackles in 32-26 victory against Ozona.
DOMINIC AGUILAR
>> School:
Fort Stockton
>> Height:
5-foot-10
>> Weight:
185
>> Class:
Sr.
>> Position:
QB/DB
>> Last Week:
Carried 14 times for 231 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-10 victory against Alpine.
EZEKIEL SALDANA
>> School:
Pecos
>> Height:
5-foot-7
>> Weight:
160
>> Class:
Sr.
>> Position:
RB
>> Last Week:
Saldana carried the ball 22 times for 217 yards and four touchdowns, along with making four tackles, in a 38-36 victry against San Angelo Lake View.
