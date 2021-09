Traverse City Treasurer Kelli Martin has been terminated from her position after one year on the job, with City Manager Marty Colburn notifying commissioners by email Wednesday of his decision to remove Martin from her position. Colburn confirmed the firing to The Ticker, but declined to discuss the cause of Martin’s departure. The move raises questions under the city charter about the timing and process of the termination, as the city treasurer is one of two employees – along with the city clerk – who can only be fired with the approval of five commissioners.