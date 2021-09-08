CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A billionaire announces his intentions to build his own city of Rapture in a desert: we present you Telosa

Cover picture for the articleReality is beginning to overtake fiction … or at least it plans to do so in the next few years. The billionaire and former Walmart executive, Marc Lore, has shared his vision on social networks: the construction of a city in a desert in the United States called Telosa, which equates to Rapture (Bioshock) and which will cost around 400,000 million dollars. Its main designer is Bjarke Ingels.

Telosa: The New Utopian City is Located Where?

Telosa, a name derived from the Greek word ‘telos’ which means ‘higher purpose’ is a proposed utopian planned city conceived by American billionaire and former Walmart president Marc Lore. The project has a target population of 5 million people by 2050, with the first phase of construction expected to house 50,000.
Tech Billionaire Wants To Build Utopian City From Scratch In The US

A tech billionaire wants to build a utopian megacity – imbued with the spirit of hypercapitalism and sustainability – from scratch somewhere in the US. It might sound like one of Phillip K Dick's nightmares, but it's actually a new project being touted by Marc Lore, an American e-commerce entrepreneur who previously served as President and CEO of Walmart’s online shopping division. Pumped full of the techno-utopianism of Silicon Valley, Lore has now turned his attention to creating a new metropolis that’s more inclusive, more accessible, more sustainable, and ultimately more livable than the grimey megacities of today.
Plans for $400-billion new city in the American desert unveiled

(CNN) -- The cleanliness of Tokyo, the diversity of New York and the social services of Stockholm: Billionaire Marc Lore has outlined his vision for a 5-million-person "new city in America" and appointed a world-famous architect to design it. Now, he just needs somewhere to build it -- and $400...
