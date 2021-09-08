A billionaire announces his intentions to build his own city of Rapture in a desert: we present you Telosa
Reality is beginning to overtake fiction … or at least it plans to do so in the next few years. The billionaire and former Walmart executive, Marc Lore, has shared his vision on social networks: the construction of a city in a desert in the United States called Telosa, which equates to Rapture (Bioshock) and which will cost around 400,000 million dollars. Its main designer is Bjarke Ingels.marketresearchtelecast.com
