A billionaire announces his intentions to build his own city of Rapture in a desert: we present you Telosa

A tech billionaire wants to build a utopian megacity – imbued with the spirit of hypercapitalism and sustainability – from scratch somewhere in the US. It might sound like one of Phillip K Dick's nightmares, but it's actually a new project being touted by Marc Lore, an American e-commerce entrepreneur who previously served as President and CEO of Walmart’s online shopping division. Pumped full of the techno-utopianism of Silicon Valley, Lore has now turned his attention to creating a new metropolis that’s more inclusive, more accessible, more sustainable, and ultimately more livable than the grimey megacities of today.