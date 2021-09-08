Facing an uncertain economic recovery, the city can draw lessons from post-9/11 years
Twenty years ago, the catastrophic loss of life in the Sept. 11 attacks quickly gave way to twin existential and economic crises in New York City. The metropolis mourned, the local economy bled billions and leaders of government and industry wondered if anyone would return to work at an office tower, the backbone of dense urban life and linchpin of employment for every industry.spectrumlocalnews.com
