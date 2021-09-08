CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Facing an uncertain economic recovery, the city can draw lessons from post-9/11 years

By Ari Ephraim Feldman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, the catastrophic loss of life in the Sept. 11 attacks quickly gave way to twin existential and economic crises in New York City. The metropolis mourned, the local economy bled billions and leaders of government and industry wondered if anyone would return to work at an office tower, the backbone of dense urban life and linchpin of employment for every industry.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Margaret Chin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Subprime Mortgages#Economy#New Yorkers#Black And Hispanic#The World Trade Center#Independent Budget Office#Ibo#Lower Manhattan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy