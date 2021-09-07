Washington County promotes new public health manager

Marie Boman-Davis has been an integral part of the county's COVID-19 response.

Washington County announced it has promoted Marie Boman-Davis to public health manager Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Boman-Davis replaces Tricia Mortell, who retired in July and held the leadership role the past seven years.

Boman-Davis has been the county's epidemiology data and quality assurance supervisor since October 2020, where she supervised a team of five that analyzed and shared data related to COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine rates.

"We built some new communication streams and identified new funding for community-based organizations that have been invaluable to our pandemic response," Boman-Davis told Pamplin Media Group. "I think it's going to be really important for us to take what we learned and the relationships we built during the pandemic and expand upon that in all aspects of public health."

Across a 25-year career, Boman-Davis' primary areas of focus have been chronic disease prevention, behavioral epidemiology and public health informatics. She earned a doctorate in public health with a focus on health behavior from the University of California, San Diego, as well as a master's degree in public health with a focus on health promotion and a bachelor's degree in health sciences at San Diego State University.

"Washington County is a community our family chose to move into, so it's an honor as a resident to be selected for this role to serve the community," Boman-Davis said.