CMT Rewind: Brooks And Dunn Reach Number One With Debut Single, “Brand New Man”

By Marcus K. Dowling
CMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbedded from www.youtube.com. 2021 finds Nashville-founded Hall of Fame country tandem Brooks and Dunn back on the road after a decade away from the arena and stadium touring spotlight. “It’s fun being onstage and playing stuff we’d written and been a part of over the years. We had like 50 top 10 songs and 25 number ones. It’s fun to pull that music back up, sort through it and give it a boost,” noted Ronnie Dunn recently to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. In the exactly three decades that have transpired since their debut single, “Brand New Man,” became their first chart-topper in 1991, the duo feels like they have “done it all” since then. Thus, it makes sense to take a deeper look at their initial Billboard smash to see their superstar DNA develop.

