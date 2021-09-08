Reyna Roberts Impresses Reba With Tik Tok Version Of “Fancy”
2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member Reyna Roberts took some time from her busy summer touring schedule to take to Tik Tok to perform a quick version of Reba McEntire's legendary, 1991-released cover of Bobby Gentry's 1969 hit "Fancy." Unexpectedly, the cover made its way to the country icon, and she responded with a "duet" video where she's watching Roberts' sky-high vocal performance and occasionally cheering it along.
