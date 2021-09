Unveiled in September 2020, the redesigned iPad Air is essentially an iPad Pro with some of the settings dialled down.It has the same sharp-edged design, and an all-screen front unsullied by anything as unsightly as a home button. Unlike the iPad Pro it doesn’t have Face ID, but it does have Touch ID built into the power button. It supports the second-generation Apple Pencil as well as the magic keyboard and smart keyboard.The iPad Air 4 is more expensive than in previous years, but still considerably cheaper than the iPad Pro has ever been. This makes it the iPad Pro’s...