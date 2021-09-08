New ‘Marvel’s Midnight Sun’ gameplay shows off a controversial card system
Firaxis Games has showcased some combat gameplay for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, an upcoming game from the developers behind XCOM. With a runtime of a little under 20 minutes, creative director Jake Solomon and senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis have shown off some Marvel’s Midnight Suns combat via live stream. They pit Hunter and Wolverine against Sabretooth in a head-on battle, giving us a taste of what’s to come.happymag.tv
Comments / 0