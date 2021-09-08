New ‘Marvel’s Midnight Sun’ gameplay shows off a controversial card system

Konami’s upcoming top-down action RPG Edens Zero Pocket Galaxy is based on the Edens Zero manga from Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail) and it will let players experience key moments from the manga alongside an original story. Shiki, Weisz, Homura, and more will appear from the manga with many costumes to collect including new ones designed by Hiro Mashima. Yesterday, pre-registrations for Edens Zero Pocket Galaxy began on the official website ahead of its launch on iOS and Android. An in-game Cyber Cosplay item will be given to all players who play at launch. There are more rewards planned for pre-registration tiers being met like Ether Drive (item drop reward boosting), Iridescent Material (cosmetic crafting material), and skip tickets for quests. While a full trailer isn’t available yet, the game was showcased in bits in a live stream you can watch below: