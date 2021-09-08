CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Smiths Group agrees $2.4bn sale of med unit to ICU Medical

By Frank Prenesti
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmiths agreed to sell the division, which makes respiratory devices and catheters, as it shifted focus to its core industrial technology business. “The ICU Transaction delivers $0.4bn more value to shareholders and carries future material upside through both participation in ICU Medical equity and a $0.1bn 'earnout'. In light of this, the Smiths board has withdrawn its recommendation of the TA Transaction,”v Smiths said in a statement.

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smiths Group#Icu Medical#Med#Icu Medical#Earnout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessShareCast

Directors' Dealings and Holdings in Company

("CentralNic" or "the Company") CentralNic Group plc (LSE:CNIC, "Company" or "CNIC") received notification on 10 September 2021 from Erin Invest and Finance Limited ("Erin"), a company in which Samuel Dayani, non-executive director, has a beneficial interest, that on 8 September 2021 it sold 4,250,106 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Shares") in the Company at a price of £1.03 per share. CNIC has further been notified that that on 9 September 2021 Erin sold 288,045 ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Shares") in the Company at a price of £1.04884 per share. CNIC has also been informed that on 10 September 2021, Erin has sold 64,155 shares at a price of £1.030874 per share.
BusinessShareCast

Tritax Eurobox to raise £170m in placing to fund acquisition

The proposed placing price of 111.5p per share is a 3% discount to its closing price on 9 September but a premium of approximately 3.7% to its estimated unaudited IFRS net asset value per ordinary share on 30 June, the company said on Friday. Tritax wants to use net proceeds...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 July 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 6,256,041 that a market total of 62,613 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 12.493 pence per share.
EconomyShareCast

Update on Financing Arrangements

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. 10 September 2021. for. WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC. by. MARKET...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Sanofi agrees to acquire biopharma company Kadmon for $1.9bn

Sanofi has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire biopharmaceutical company Kadmon in a deal that represents a total equity value of nearly $1.9bn, on a fully diluted basis. Kadmon focuses on discovering, developing and commercialising transformative treatments for disease areas with substantial unmet medical needs. Its pipeline comprises drug...
BusinessShareCast

JD Sports said to be considering investment in Missguided

According to Sky News, JD is among a number of parties in discussions with Missguided's founder Nitin Passi and the company's advisers. Sky cited City sources as saying that talks between Missguided and its suitors were not yet on the brink of a conclusion, and that different structures were being evaluated by the fashion site.
StocksShareCast

Director dealings: Midwich group MD lowers stake

Fenby, who took over as group MD back in May 2016, sold the shares at an average price of 608.00p each, for a total value of £12.15m. Following the transaction, Fenby and persons closely associated with him have an interest in 17.26m ordinary Midwich shares, representing 19.5% of the company's share capital.
Businessgamingintelligence.com

888 Holdings agrees £2.2bn acquisition of William Hill International

London-listed 888 Holdings has agreed a deal with Caesars Entertainment to acquire the non-US business of William Hill at an enterprise value of £2.2bn. The acquisition will be effected by means of a reverse takeover and is expected to deliver pre-tax cost synergies of approximately £10m in 2022, rising to around £100m per year by 2025.
BusinessShareCast

Oxford Nanopore planning London listing

Oxford Nanopore said on Thursday that it’s planning to list on the London Stock Exchange. The DNA-sequencing company, which provides rapid Covid-19 tests, said the offering will comprise new and existing shares, and that it expects to list a stake of at least 25%. It said proceeds from the IPO...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's Smiths to sell medical division to ICU for $2.4 bln, snubs TA

Sept 8 (Reuters) - British industrial technology group Smiths (SMIN.L) has agreed to sell its medical division to U.S.-based ICU Medical (ICUI.O) for $2.4 billion, it said on Wednesday, scrapping an earlier $2 billion deal with private equity firm TA Associates. Shares in London-listed Smiths rose 4% in early trade...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Sanofi to buy biopharmaceutical group Kadmon in $1.9bn deal

Under the terms of the acquisition, Sanofi will pay $9.50 per share in cash. Sanofi said the acquisition supports its strategy to continue to grow its General Medicines core assets and will immediately add Rezurock™(belumosudil) to its transplant portfolio. Rezurock is a recently FDA-approved, first-in-class treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) for adult and paediatric patients 12 years and older who have failed at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer. 2....
BusinessShareCast

Director Shareholding

("Impact" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The Company announces that Chris Santer, Non-Executive Director of the Company and a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company ("PDMR"), on 8 September 2021, has acquired 12,567 ordinary shares at a price of 118.60 pence per share. In...
StocksShareCast

TR1 Notification of major interest in shares

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
Stanley, NCmecktimes.com

B+E brokers sale of Charlotte CaroMont Medical Group property for $2.2M

B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, announced the sale of the CaroMont Medical Group, Inc. property located at 700 N. Main Street, Stanley, NC for $2,231,000. The property is +/- 8,323 square feet and sits on +/- 2.07 acres of land. There are approximately +/- 8 Years remaining on the lease with 2% rent escalations every year. “With healthcare continuing ...
BusinessShareCast

Cineworld to pay dissenting Regal shareholders $170m

Cineworld said it would pay $170m of a judgement to dissenting shareholders of Regal Entertainment Group after the company’s takeover of the movie theatre chain in 2018. A further $92m will be placed into an escrow account to be available to Cineworld as additional liquidity “under certain circumstance”. The funds in the escrow account will paid to the dissenting shareholders no later than March 31, 2022.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Gresham House sees strong growth in H1, looks to raise £40m

Alternative asset manager Gresham House witnessed "strong growth" in assets under management in the first half of its trading year, driven by international expansion and continued demand for its environment, social and governance-focused investment strategies. 13,892.25. 16:30 10/09/21. 0.22%. 31.17. 1,295.14. 16:21 10/09/21. n/a. n/a. Gresham House said on Friday...
Businessrubbernews.com

Nokian targets $2.5 billion in annual sales

NOKIA, Finland—Nokian Tyres P.L.C. is aiming to increase its annual sales to $2.4 billion and improve segments operating profit by 20 percent over the next few years, the Finnish tire maker announced Sept. 8. Revising its mid-term strategy and updating its financial and non-financial targets, Nokian said it aimed to...
BusinessShareCast

AAA takeover gets support from 51% of Audiobooom holders

All Active Asset Capital (AAA) said on Friday that holders of 50.92% of Audioboom’s share capital have said they would support a takeover of the AIM-listed podcast provider. AAA announced in July that it had made a possible offer for Audioboom consisting of 12.5 shares and 200p per share in cash. It received irrevocable undertakings in respect of shares representing 26.43% of Audioboom's capital.
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 10 September 2021 Smithson Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 1,947.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy