Smiths Group agrees $2.4bn sale of med unit to ICU Medical
Smiths agreed to sell the division, which makes respiratory devices and catheters, as it shifted focus to its core industrial technology business. “The ICU Transaction delivers $0.4bn more value to shareholders and carries future material upside through both participation in ICU Medical equity and a $0.1bn 'earnout'. In light of this, the Smiths board has withdrawn its recommendation of the TA Transaction,”v Smiths said in a statement.www.sharecast.com
