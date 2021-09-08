Biffa backs FY expectations after in-line first half

Chinese banks may see earnings growth slow in the second half as uncertainty affected the country's economic outlook and tightened policy hammered some fast-growing sectors. The six largest Chinese commercial banks in terms of assets reported a total net profit of 602.4 billion yuan in the six months ended June 30, marking a 13.06% year-over-year increase, according to data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. However, that is still below the pre-pandemic level of 605.7 billion yuan for the same period in 2019.