Financial Reports

Biffa backs FY expectations after in-line first half

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an update ahead of its interim results in November, Biffa said first-half trading has continued in line with the revised expectations it set out in July. Group net revenues for the five months to August were up 12% compared with the same period in 2019, and 3% higher excluding acquisitions. In the I&C business, like-for-like volumes adjusted for acquisitions have stabilised at levels slightly above pre-pandemic levels.

