COVID-19 in Florida: New cases in state continue rapid decline, to 10,162

Florida reported 10,162 new COVID cases on Monday, continuing the rapid decline in the virus reports the state has seen in the past two weeks.

The state is now averaging 16,231 new cases per day, roughly a 7% drop from the previous day and a 22% decline from a week earlier, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are also fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida, down to 13,628 as of Tuesday, with 87.17% of the states beds in use overall, 26% for COVID patients. Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday also show that 25,170 ICU beds in the state were given to COVID-19 patients, accounting for 31% of the total ICU beds.

Florida now ranks 15th in the nation for average daily COVID cases per capita, but second for average daily COVID deaths per capita as of Sept. 7, according to New York Times data . According to the same data, Florida ranks first for the number of people hospitalized daily for COVID.

At least 46,973 Floridians have died of COVID since the start of the pandemic. In the CDC data released on Tuesday, no change was made in the number of deaths between Friday and Monday. That does not mean no deaths occurred over the holiday weekend; Florida now reports deaths on the day they occur, not the day they get reported, so the deaths sometimes lag in the CDC data.

Here are the latest statistics:

On Friday, Florida reported a decline in its positivity rate, though it remains one of the highest in the nation. The positivity rate in Florida declined from 16.8% to 15.2%, an indication the state may have passed the peak of the delta surge. The state releases positivity data weekly.