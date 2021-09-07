Financial Planning During Uncertainty

Politics, religion, and finances; the trifecta of things we don’t talk about in polite conversation. But, what if not talking about it is detrimental? We will save the politics and religion for another day, but let’s talk money! In a startling survey, 95 percent of millennials are saving less than the recommended amount. This lack of talking about finances–and learning about them–could have some very unwanted future consequences such as pushing back retirement and reducing standard of living. Think that is a problem for the future? Or that it is too late to start now? Think again!

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO