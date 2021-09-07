Financial Planning During Uncertainty

Willis Towers Watson (WTW), which is manned by 45,000 people who serve more than 140 countries and markets, has presented its “Grow, Simplify, Transform” strategy. The plan is to build from WTW’s strengths, unlock shareholder value, and achieve financial leadership. Key drivers of the strategy include growing at or above market in priority areas; simplifying the business to increase agility and effectiveness; and transforming operations to drive savings while enhancing the group’s client and colleague experiences.
