Fall Fashion

California voters soundly rejected an attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday in an historic rebuke that amounted to a ratification of Newsom’s aggressive approach to combatting the coronavirus pandemic. With 59 percent of the vote tallied in an election conducted almost entirely through the mail, just 33...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
Washington — Abortion providers challenging a Mississippi ban on the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy warned the Supreme Court that allowing the law to stand would upend 50 years of precedent and open the door for other states to outlaw abortion outright. The clinics told the high court in...
HAVANA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday replaced the chief public prosecutor who had been seeking charges against him as a suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, plunging the country into a fresh political crisis. Moise was shot dead on July 7 when...
The news of the death of stand-up comedian and legendary "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald sent shockwaves through the comic community Tuesday, with many turning to social media to mourn him. Macdonald, who was a member of the sketch show's cast from 1993 to 1998, died after...
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives, who worked as mercenary hackers for the United Arab Emirates, agreed to pay fines of $1.685 million and cooperate with federal prosecutors to avoid trial, the Justice Department said on Tuesday. Defendants Marc Baier, Ryan Adams, and Daniel Gericke were...
The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
