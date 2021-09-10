CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Music Industry Moves: SoundExchange Elevates Tim Dadson to General Counsel

By Jem Aswad and Michele Amabile Angermiller
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mg16p_0bpuxPfD00

SoundExchange has promoted Tim Dadson to general counsel, which will find him overseeing the comprehensive legal functions of the organization, including regulatory issues, enforcement programs, rate proceedings, corporate governance, compliance, and more. According to the announcement, he will also serve as the chief legal advisor to SoundExchange and will form part of the executive team reporting to president/CEO Michael Huppe.

The company also announced that Brieanne Jackson has been promoted to deputy general counsel, and that Colin Rushing will step down as chief legal officer after almost 14 years at the company.

“It is an exciting time at SoundExchange as we innovate technology solutions, grow our suite of fintech services, and expand our data capabilities to empower creators everywhere,” said Huppe. “Tim is an exceptional leader with more than two decades of experience that will help support our transformation by leading the legal team at this critical juncture.”

“I am thrilled to continue my journey at SoundExchange during this exciting period of transformation at the organization,” said Dadson. “The importance of music in our lives is clearer today than ever before, and I am looking forward to building a tech-first future of music that empowers creators and values the incredible contributions they make to the world.”

Dadson has been serving as Deputy General Counsel at SoundExchange since 2017 and first joined the organization as Assistant General Counsel in 2012. He has more than 20 years of legal experience, including posts at the Washington Football Team, Sidley Austin LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Jackson has nearly 15 years of legal experience, including 10 years at SoundExchange leading licensing and enforcement efforts.  She began her career as a litigation associate at Ropes & Gray LLP and also served as Assistant Attorney General (Trial Division) for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Regarding Rushing, Huppe said, “Colin has been an invaluable member of the SoundExchange team over the past 14 years.  We thank him for his countless contributions to our organization and the important role he has played in striving for fairness for creators everywhere. We are excited for Colin and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve music creators in my time at SoundExchange,” said Rushing. “I am proud of what our team has accomplished, and I am especially proud to be leaving the department and the entire company in excellent hands. I’m looking forward to my next chapter, and plan to keep pursuing my passion: helping music creators thrive in a constantly changing landscape.”

Wednesday, September 8

Motown Records and rapper/songwriter YoungBoy Never Broke Again have announced a global joint venture with his Never Broken Again, LLC record label. YoungBoy and Kyle “Montana” Clairborne will continue to lead the label.

In making this announcement, Ethiopia Habtemariam, chairman and CEO of Motown Records said, “I’m excited to work with Never Broke Again, a homegrown brand that has created an incredibly authentic and credible movement that represents the next generation in Louisiana’s legacy of ground-breaking hip-hop labels. I look forward to working with YoungBoy and Montana to continue to grow their vision and reach their fans around the world.”

YoungBoy said, “I felt like I had a responsibility to my artists to make sure to find the right partner for my label. I’m looking forward working with Ethiopia, Kenoe [Jordan, Motown VP of A&R] and Motown Records.”

The first project from the new venture is set to release in October, with the first single dropping in September. The “ Never Broke Again Volumn 1” compilation of 16 unreleased tracks will feature YoungBoy Never Broke Again, P Yungin, Meechy Baby, Quando Rondo, No Cap, Rjae and Rojay. Solo projects from 16-year old P Yungin and Meechy Baby will follow in early 2022.

+ Capitol Music Group has appointed Ryan Ruden to the newly created position of executive VP of experiential marketing and business development, president & COO Michelle Jubelirer announced on Wednesday. According to the announcement, Ruden will draw upon his extensive background to pair strategic marketing initiatives with business partnerships while focusing on increasing revenues and fostering innovation in artist development, and will also be integral to CMG’s social and charitable endeavors. Ruden is based in New York and will report to Jubelirer.

Ruden was most recently senior VP of experiential marketing and business development for Columbia Records, a role he took on in 2018. While there, he led and co-produced the first virtual concert on the Roblox platform (with artist Lil Nas X), helped lead the first live concert in Fortnite (with artist Dom Fike), and spearheaded multi-million-dollar partnerships with an array of companies that included Logitech (Lil Nas X ) and Discord (Grimes). He joined Columbia in 2012 as VP of touring & events after four years at Interscope Records. Prior to joining Interscope, he began his career in 2003 as an artist representative at Shady Records and Goliath Artists.

Said CMG chairman and CEO Jeff Vaughn and Jubelirer: ”Ryan is that rare executive who merges his passion for music with innovative ideas and the development of new pathways for artists to connect with fans. He will be a tremendous asset to our company and our artists, and everyone at CMG joins us in welcoming Ryan to the team.”

Added Ruden: “It is so exciting to be part of the amazing team of innovative leaders that Jeff Vaughn and Michelle Jubelirer have assembled. Not only is Capitol one of the most storied labels in music, but the entire team is uniquely situated to build the music company of the future. I am grateful for the opportunity to help bring CMG’s incredible artists directly to their fans in new and exciting ways.”

+ RCA Records has promoted Val Pensa to senior VP, head of marketing, the company announced on Wednesday. According to the announcement, in her new role, Pensa will oversee the entire marketing department while she continues to be the marketing lead for several RCA artists.

In recent years Pensa has overseen and led a series of successful campaigns Doja Cat, Pink, Becky G, Kygo, Pentatonix and Cam, among others. She is also a three-time Clio Award winner for her marketing campaign for Sia’s “Chandelier.”

+ The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, owned by Brooklyn Bowl founder Peter Shapiro, has announced the promotion of Emily Schmalholz to head of special events. Schmalholz, who started her tenure there in January of 2015, was previously director of special events for the theater and its inner-sanctum bar and music club, Garcia’s. Lauren Northey, who was previously with the company in a part-time capacity, has also officially joined the team full-time as special events sales manager.

“We’re excited to have Emily as our head of special events,” said Capitol Theatre general manager Bruce Wheeler. “The Cap is mostly known as a concert hall, but with Emily’s help we also excel at putting on all sorts of private parties and corporate events. Her years of experience and network of contacts has us plugged in to not only great clients but top planners and vendors throughout the region. And, she has just added Lauren Northey to her team. Lauren has been working in various roles in The Cap and we’re so pleased that she has become a part of our full-time events team.”

+ Mandolin will provide the exclusive live stream to Delaware’s Firefly Festival . The four-day concert kicks off Sep. 23 in The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway with Billie Eilish, Diplo, Marc Rebillet and Roddy Ricch set to headline. Promoted by AEG Presents, Firefly showcases some 100 acts. Access to the live stream will be free, with registration for new users.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Jeff Rabhan (pictured below), the music industry veteran who spent the last decade as chairman of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University, has joined the Los Angeles Academy of Artists and Music Production (LAAMP) as executive director. The one-year intensive music program was launched by songwriting and production duo Stargate’s Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen and counts Ne-Yo, Charli XCX, JetsonMade, Emily Warren and John Cunningham as mentors. The inaugural class of 45 writers, artists and producers launches Oct. 1 in brand new studio facilities.

Prior to moving to New York, Rabhan served as a successful music manager helping guide the careers of Kelly Clarkson, DMX, Michelle Branch, Lil’ Kim, Kelly Rowland and Jermaine Dupri, among others. He has also held A&R positions at Atlantic Records and Elektra Records and music supervision credits on such films as “Scream.” During his tenure at NYU, Rabhan launched notable music business curriculum tracks, like the artists-in-residence program, and enlisted a bevy of industry heavies to speak at the school, including Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Kevin Griffin. Graduates of the Clive Davis Institute include Andrew Watt, Nija Charles, Take a Daytrip and Maggie Rogers.

The Norwegian Stargate have credits on a multitude of hit songs working with the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Coldplay and Sam Smith, among others.

“Jeff’s unique experience in both the music industry and in building music programs is second to none — he’s the right fit for our Academy as we change the way artists, producers and songwriters elevate their skills,” said Hermansen and Eriksen. “His view of mentorship and the changing landscape aligns with ours.”

Added Rabhan: “Most artists, writers and producers never experience the level of mentorship LAAMP offers. By focusing completely on crafting and producing great songs under the guidance of the biggest names in music is how we plan to change the game.”

+ Pandora has promoted Jason Roth to communications director. A PR veteran who has held senior communications roles at Apple, HP and Capitol Records, Roth oversees Pandora’s corporate communications, product PR and partnership announcements. Roth reports to SiriusXM senior vp of communications Patrick Reilly.

+ Twitch and American Songwriter have teamed for a premium music channel that will promote a trio of live-streamed series. Among them: “The Art Of,” a monthly show hosted by producer Linda Perry; “The Grind,” about the craft of songwriting; and “Off The Record,” American Songwriter’s existing series featuring conversations with major artists. The partnership is the latest expansion of the brand beyond “an indie darling known for covering folk and Americana music to an all-encompassing brand for songwriters and music enthusiasts of all kinds,” reads an announcement.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Historical Series to Tell Story of Abducted Icelanders Sold into Slavery (EXCLUSIVE)

Icelandic film production company Sagafilm and Sweden’s LittleBig Productions are developing a historical series about 17th-century Icelanders abducted by Barbary corsairs and sold into slavery in North Africa. Tentatively titled “Salé” — a city on the North African coast that was also a haven for pirates — the series is...
MOVIES
Variety

Ranking Clint Eastwood’s 10 Greatest Film Performances

Clint Eastwood is often viewed more as an icon than an actor. In Sergio Leone films, he’s the “man with no name,” staring down adversaries with a deadly squint and a malevolent hint of a grin, his craggy face mirroring the rocky landscape of the Spanish countryside where the spaghetti westerns were shot. As Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Eastwood explodes on the screen with a kind of laconic intensity, daring crooks and psychopaths to “go ahead, make my day.” And somehow, over the decades, that persona has ripened, with Eastwood allowing moviegoers to see him grow more vulnerable. In later life masterpieces like “Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s still a loner, still tougher than everyone else on the screen, yet willing to show the ravages of time, gruffly holding off the dying of the light. True, he’s no shape-shifter. No Daniel Day-Lewis style chameleon. There’s an inherent “Clint-ness” to all of his performances. But the notes he hits are played with a master’s flare.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Chingy Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency

Chingy has signed with Kinkead Entertainment Agency for representation in all areas, including touring, film, television, music, voiceover and private engagements. The St. Louis, Missouri native has seen a string of hit songs, including “Right Thurr,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 100 in 2003, “Holidae In” and “One Call Away,” and has appeared in several TV series including “My Wife and Kids,” “One on One,” “George Lopez,” “Yo Momma,” and in the movies “Scary Movie 4” and “Speed Dating.” He got his start as an opening act for Nelly in 2002 and would later be mentored by Ludacris...
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Music Industry Moves: Brad Smith Named Head of Podcast Products for SiriusXM

Brad Smith, the founder and CEO of Simplecast, has been named ‘Head of Podcast Products’ at SiriusXM, effective immediately. In the newly-created role, Smith (pictured above) and his team will be responsible for SiriusXM’s podcast product strategy across all of its owned platforms — including SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher — for both creators and listeners.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Music Industry Moves: YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Motown Records Unveil Joint-Venture Label Partnership

Motown Records and rapper/songwriter YoungBoy Never Broke Again have announced a global joint venture with his Never Broken Again, LLC record label. YoungBoy and Kyle “Montana” Clairborne will continue to lead the label. In making this announcement, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Chairman and CEO of Motown Records said, “I’m excited to work...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Sia
Person
Jeff Rabhan
Person
Rihanna
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Jeff Rabhan to Lead Stargate’s Los Angeles Academy of Artists and Music Production

Jeff Rabhan (pictured), the music industry veteran who spent the last decade as chairman of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University, has joined the Los Angeles Academy of Artists and Music Production (LAAMP) as executive director. The one-year intensive music program was launched by songwriting and production duo Stargate’s Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen and counts Ne-Yo, Charli XCX, JetsonMade, Emily Warren and John Cunningham as mentors. The inaugural class of 45 writers, artists and producers launches Oct. 1 in brand new studio facilities. Prior to moving to New York, Rabhan served as a successful music...
MUSIC
Variety

Pocket.watch Hires Xavier Kochhar, Former AT&T and HBO Max Exec, as First COO and CFO (EXCLUSIVE)

Pocket.watch, the kids and family media company centered on creating franchises around YouTube stars, hired seasoned industry exec Xavier Kochhar as its first COO and CFO. Kochhar, who starts at Pocket.watch on Thursday, most recently was at AT&T in a corporate strategy and development role and prior to that headed strategy and biz dev for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. His experience in direct-to-consumer streaming signals that Pocket.watch is eyeing the launch of a subscription VOD service, while Kochhar’s finance background suggests the company is prepping for M&A activity or a potential IPO. “Xavier’s vast experience in corporate strategy and development, operations and finance...
BUSINESS
southlakessentinel.com

This Week in The Music Industry

Around 8 AM Sunday morning fans were surprised yet ecstatic about the drop of West’s album “Donda”. Months prior he teased the album and even had four listening parties before the album was released on all streaming platforms. Though a few hours after the long anticipated release, Kanye posted on his Instagram that the album was dropped without his permission. The quote read “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”
MUSIC
Variety

MRC Promotes Emily Spence to Chief Communications Officer, Former Shondaland Exec Kristin Robinson Joins Company

MRC has promoted Emily Spence to the role of chief communications officer, with Kristin Robinson also joining the company as senior vice president of communications. In her new role, Robinson will oversee external communications across MRC’s portfolio of television, film, non-fiction and live/alternative programming. She will report to Spence and work with her across internal and corporate communications, inclusive of awards, branding and the company’s partnerships and investments. Spence will continue to report to MRC CEOs and founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu. “Emily has been an integral part of our leadership team; her communications expertise and insights have greatly impacted our...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Music Industry#Music Licensing#Soundexchange#Fintech Services#Assistant General Counsel#Sidley Austin Llp#Ropes Gray Llp#Trial Division#Rushing#Llc#Motown Records#A R#Capitol Music Group#Cmg#Columbia Records#Fortnite
Variety

Genius Acquired for $80 Million by MediaLab, Which Is Making Layoffs at Music Lyrics Company

Genius Media, the widely used lyrics-database company formerly known as Rap Genius, has been acquired by app and internet media holding company MediaLab for $80 million. Genius confirmed its agreement to sell the company to MediaLab. “MediaLab’s commitment to investing in artists and fan-driven communities makes them the ideal partner to propel Genius forward,” Genius said in a statement to Variety. “Genius would not be where it is without the tireless efforts of our whole team. We are immensely grateful to everyone who has made Genius what it is today.” With the acquisition, MediaLab is making layoffs at Genius, according to Bloomberg,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Spring Studios Appoints New CEO

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Spring Studios has appointed Giuseppe Stigliano as its new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1. Stigliano, who succeeds Tim Ringel, will be based between the London and the New York offices. He will lead a team a team of 200 employees in those cities, as well as in the Milan office of the company.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Resort 2022Salvatore Ferragamo RTW Fall 2021Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2021 Stigliano’s previous experiences range from being CEO of Wunderman Thompson Italy to executive director Europe at AKQA. Prior to this, he cofounded two start-ups and earned a...
BUSINESS
thurrott.com

RIAA: Streaming Drove Music Industry Growth in H1

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) said today that paid music streaming accounted for over $6 billion in revenues in the first half of 2021, or about 84 percent of revenues overall. “New data released today shows just how deeply Americans continue to value and engage with recorded music...
MUSIC
College Media Network

BTS should be taken seriously by the music industry

BTS has been taking over the U.S. Billboard charts over the past few months yet their accomplishments as international musicians, philanthropists and youth ambassadors are dismissed. It’s time for the industry to give them some respect. BTS gained five No.1 albums since 2018, five number one hits in under a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Calls Out Jeweler For Selling Him Fake Pieces: "Don’t Fuccin Play Wit Me"

Earlier this week, Lil Durk warned people to beware of jewelers selling fake items and it didn't take long for Lil Baby to surface with a complaint. The rapper was outed for wearing a fake Patek, and after going viral, the Georgia rapper was upset to find out that the piece he spent $400K on was not real. He called out the "after market" jewelers who are taking advantage of customers looking to support high-end designers.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Kelly Clarkson Sparkles in a Long Gown to Announce New Song

Reality star judge and singer Kelly Clarkson shared a photo of herself in a sparkly floor-length gown to announce her new Christmas song, released later this month. "Since U Been Gone" singer Kelly Clarkson excited her fans this week as she shared she will be releasing a new Christmas single, "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," later this month on September 23.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy