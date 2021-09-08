WATCH 一 Shang-Chi star Simu Liu on his favourite movies, villains and snacks

Marvel‘s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings officially opened in cinemas on September 3, marking the studio’s first film centered around an Asian lead. The day the film was released, Simu Liu, who plays the titular role of Shang-Chi, took to Instagram to share post featuring an illustrated image of a still from an action scene from the film and what appears to be two Asian children looking up at it. The post was accompanied by a caption that read, “The sun rose today to a world where Asian superheroes exist as the leads of their story; that is the gift that @destindaniel and @marvelstudios have bestowed upon all of us, across all communities, everywhere. A celebration and a sharing of culture, of language, of laughter, of excitement, of sorrow and of heartbreak.”
