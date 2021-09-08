CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Early Edge: Best Bets for Wednesday, September 8th

247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Coachman is joined by Allan Bell, Matt Severance, Justin Perri and Allie O'Neill to dish out Wednesday's best bets. Download and follow The Early Edge on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Coachman
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sports247Sports

The Day After: Louisville wins, but questions remain

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Extreme Rules Loses Main Event, Match Taking Place On TV Instead

Switch it up. We are just over two weeks away from WWE Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. The biggest matches are already set up and now it would seem that the most important thing left is to add something that is actually extreme. That was the case earlier this week though, as one of the biggest matches has been switched from one show to another.
WWEgamepur.com

All confirmed wrestlers in Yuke’s AEW console game

The AEW console game is a highly anticipated wrestling title with various big stars from the franchise. From icons like Chris Jericho to relative newcomers such as Darby Allin, fans are in for a fun wrestling experience on consoles soon. Here are all the confirmed wrestlers we know are in Yuke’s AEW console game so far.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Super SmackDown Preview 9.10.21

Tonight WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the historic and legendary Madison Square Garden arena. Last week’s edition of SmackDown saw the return of Logan Paul as he was Happy Corbin’s guest on the Kevin Owens show, Seth Rollins taking out Cesaro and Roman Reigns successfully defending the Universal Championship against Finn Balor.
WWEf4wonline.com

Speak Now: Two fun editions of WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage

Three hours of pro wrestling packed into one hour of fun and very lively conversation, join on-air personality Denise Salcedo as she recaps the latest edition of WWE Smackdown eminating from Madison Square Garden and AEW Rampage!. Topics Rundown:. AEW Rampage overall thoughts. PAC vs. Andrade, awesome opener. Will Ric...
Sports247Sports

Hoops lands a commitment

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today...
WWE411mania.com

EC3 Wanted A ‘Horsemen-Esque’ Stable After WWE

In an interview with Cageside Seats, EC3 revealed that he, FTR and Drake Maverick wanted to form a ‘Horseman-esque’ stable after their time in WWE. He said: “There were ideas thrown around where we wanted to create some things before The Narrative was full tilt. There was an idea for a Horsemen-esque kind of thing we tossed around and played with, but the pandemic prevented one of our days to travel and shoot stuff. [FTR] went their way, I went my way and Drake returned to WWE. What a good idea that was. I was kind of hesitant too. I was kind of hesitant too because I don’t look that part anymore and I’m doing this. But that would have been awesome. [FTR] is the best tag team in the world and Drake is one of the greatest wrestling brains in the world. I’m all-around [the] best body, best mind, best personality, best looks, best facial hair. It would have been money. I think I would have wanted to call it, RICH.“
Football247Sports

Wan'Dale Robinson's surprising super power key to success

Speed like the Flash? Superman’s gift of flight? Perhaps turning invisible like Sue Storm from the Fantastic Four?. There’s no denying Kentucky wide receiver WanDale Robinson is otherworldly. He’s needed just two games to establish himself as one of the most dangerous and electrifying players in the nation. But many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy