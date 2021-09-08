CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halliburton CEO meets with inaugural cohort of PVAMU Rise Scholars

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (September 8, 2021) – Eight students from Prairie View A&M University’s College of Business (COB) and Roy G. Perry College of Engineering have been selected as Halliburton Business and Engineering Scholarship Fund recipients. They will participate in the inaugural cohort of the RISE Scholars Program, a partnership between PVAMU and one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry.

