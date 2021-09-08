CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook finishes fifth at Girls Invitational

By From staff reports
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 5 days ago
Jim Cook/For The Register-HeraldWestside sophomore Kerri-Anne Cook finished fifth in the West Virginia Girls Golf Invitational Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Elizabeth. Jim Cook for the Register-Herald

Kerri-Anne Cook fired a 5-over 77 and placed fifth at the fourth annual West Virginia Girls Golf Invitational Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Elizabeth.

Cook, who finished runner-up as a freshman at last year's event, struggled on the front nine and was 6-over. Her fortunes flipped at the turn, two birdies helping her to a 1-under.

Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland was the winner with a 1-over 73. Parkersburg senior Molly McLean, the 2020 winner, was second at 2-over. Rounding out the top five were Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane (3-over) and Sara Veara of Berkeley Springs (4-over).

Cook was also named to the all-tournament team.

Other local finishers in the championship division were Alley Denny of Woodrow Wilson (tie 25th) and Bethany Rosiek of Oak Hill (37th).

Nicholas County teammates Anastin Hornsby and Rylee Johnson were 14th and tied for 15th, respectively, in the open division.

