The Tigers were down early, roared back, and then watched the game slip away in a rough seventh inning as the Pirates took game one by a score of 6-3 on Monday. Tarik Skubal got the start, but as with Casey Mize, these are going to be short outings the rest of the way as both pitchers are well beyond their previous highs in terms of workload. One mistake early on was enough to spoil his outing.