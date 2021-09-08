CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates 3, Tigers 2: Offense sputters as Tigers drop series

Cover picture for the articleA night of lots of traffic and little run scoring was the theme in Pittsburgh as the Tigers took on the Pirates in the second of a three game series. This was not a very eventful game outside of a few plays as both teams seemed to play a big game of chicken to see who could flirt closest with disaster. Ultimately it was the Tigers who would slip up and give up the winning runs. A final score of 3-2 for Pittsburgh on a night with so many baserunners did not make for much viewing entertainment on either side, though there were some good moments.

The Pittsburgh Pirates topped the Detroit Tigers 6-3 at PNC Park yesterday on WESB Sports. Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning. Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two. Pittsburgh was coming off an 0-6 road trip to Chicago that included two losses to the White Sox and four to the Cubs.

