Coach Ron McBride takes action to support kids and families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – What does a Utah sports living legend do in his spare time? Well, if you are Coach Ron McBride, you roll up your sleeves and help raise money to build a running track at Glendale Middle School in Salt Lake City. The Ron McBride Track is a project McBride’s foundation, The Ron McBride Foundation, and The Salt Lake Education Foundation are working on together. The ultimate goal is to add a track around the existing soccer field at Glendale Middle School and purchase track field equipment for students and the surrounding school community can use.