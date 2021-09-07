CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Coach Ron McBride takes action to support kids and families

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – What does a Utah sports living legend do in his spare time? Well, if you are Coach Ron McBride, you roll up your sleeves and help raise money to build a running track at Glendale Middle School in Salt Lake City. The Ron McBride Track is a project McBride’s foundation, The Ron McBride Foundation, and The Salt Lake Education Foundation are working on together. The ultimate goal is to add a track around the existing soccer field at Glendale Middle School and purchase track field equipment for students and the surrounding school community can use.

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Mcbride

Comments / 0

Community Policy