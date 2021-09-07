Six Reasons to Attend the Emerging Leaders Retreat
Each year new and returning students head to the woods of Camp Guyasuta to spend the day outside, engaging in high and low ropes courses, zip lining, and hiking, while simultaneously learning the foundations of leadership. This one-of-a-kind event is popular not only for its physical challenges, but for the chance to bond with other students while strengthening your leadership and problem-solving skills. Still on the fence? Check out our top six reasons to attend the Emerging Leaders Retreat (ELR), illustrated by helpful breakdowns and insightful commentary from Director of Student Engagement, Emily Fidago—www.pulse.chatham.edu
Comments / 0