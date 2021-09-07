Marina work necessitates playground, shelter house removal

Debbie and Jon Finney of Keosauqua are playing out an age-old tradition of selling the home place and moving to town for retirement. They bought a duplex a couple of blocks from downtown Keosauqua and will be closer to friends and services. What they are leaving behind is rather unusual. Their huge two-story farm house, built in 1898, isn’t all that unusual. What’s unusual is the barn. The barn also isn’t that unusual, although the Finneys have gone to great lengths to restore it and make it beautiful. It’s the replica or replicas of the barn that Jon and his son built and are leaving behind that’s unusual. Well, they did take one mini barn to town. The big red barn and its replicas belong in the country. It’s a way of preserving some of the past, when barns were an integral part of farm life. According to Jon, so many barns are disappearing and falling into disrepair. He wanted to do a little something to honor these barns. He was hoping Van Buren County would become the county of restored barns, like Washington County is the county of barn quilts. Such has not happened—yet, anyway.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO