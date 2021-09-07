CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Marina work necessitates playground, shelter house removal

By Angie Holland aholland@dailydem.com
Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

After Sept. 18, the playground and shelter house at Riverview Park will be removed. During a recent Parks, Recreation and Docks Board meeting, Fort Madison Public Works Director Mark Bousselot said the building and playground would be removed as part of dredging the marina. Bousselot said a slide has already...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Glanbia donates $50,000 to help Valley House with its new shelter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley House received a generous donation from Glanbia Nutritionals. Glanbia donated $50,000 to the Valley House to help with the construction of the Beyond Shelter, which is being built right now. The new shelter will be able to house up to 50 people. Right...
TWIN FALLS, ID
hometownstations.com

Deep Cut Historical Park officially opens new shelter house

Deep Cut Historical Park in Spencerville has a brand new amenity and it's the first of its kind in the park district. Members of the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District, as well as people from the community, were seen at Deep Cut Park on Thursday for the opening of a brand new shelter house. This is the first shelter that the park district has added that not only has air conditioning but heating too. Community member Steve Roebuck donated the money to the park district to be able to build the shelter and memorialized the building to his parents, giving it the name of the Lee and Ruby Roebuck Shelter.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
101 WIXX

Freedom House Celebrates New Shelter with Ribbon Cutting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Freedom House finally cut the ribbon on their new shelter on Wednesday. The facility to serve homeless families in the Green Bay area was completed in January of 2020. Despite the pandemic, it has already served 564 people. “We’re just happy that we finally get...
GREEN BAY, WI
Arkansas Online

Work to begin on homeless shelter

A homeless shelter is long overdue for Pine Bluff, according to the person who is helping bring such a facility into existence. Cynthia Anderson, new chief of staff for Mayor Shirley Washington, is eyeing Tuesday as the day when things start moving toward the mayor's goal -- have a place in the city where the homeless can find temporary refuge.
PINE BLUFF, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#Kiwanis Club#Playground Equipment#Riverview Park#Parks#Old Settler S Park#Willow Patch#Ada#The Rodeo Commission#Fraise Real Estate#Rotary Club#The Elks Club#The Eagles Club
thelandonline.com

Partners for Housing's St. Peter shelter adds commons area

ST. PETER — Months of dedicated work turned what was once a motel garage in St. Peter into a commons area for guests staying at Union Street Place shelter. A local ministry donated what was at the time the St. Peter Motel to Partners for Housing in 2018, prompting the nonprofit to start renovations to transform it into shelter space. The shelter got up and running the next year, but there was limited room for guests to make and store food.
SAINT PETER, MN
kmmo.com

SEMINOLE COURT SHELTER HOUSE TO REMAIN CLOSED OFF TO THE PUBLIC

A shelter house at Indian Foothills Park in Marshall that was partially submerged by floodwater in late June is going to remain closed for a while. Marshall Parks and Recreation Director Chad Unterreiner said the Seminole Court shelter house- at which the water level nearly reached the roof- is still taped off.
MARSHALL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WTVC

Whitfield County animal shelter houses pets from Hurricane Ida

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga — As the winds blew and the rains of Hurricane Ida poured, Whitfield County native Beverly Hensley Foret watched from her bedroom window the devastation being inflicted by Hurricane Ida on her hometown of Luling, La., about 30 miles west of New Orleans on Highway 90. Her...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
Daily Gate City

Lee County Conservation announces fall events

Lee County Conservation has announced several interesting events this fall. Their newsletter gives the following details about four of them. Family Night Hike – Nighttime is a mysterious time, but it won’t be after this hike. Join our Environmental and Outdoor Education Coordinator for a nighttime hike at Wilson Lake Park on Sept. 17 from 7:30-9 p.m. This family-focused hike will take you through the trails of Wilson Lake Park, where you’ll get to learn all about the mysterious creatures of the night. This is a free event, but pre-registration in required. We will meet at the large shelter house.
LEE COUNTY, IA
coastalreview.org

Abandoned, derelict vessel removal work begins

A project began Monday to remove select abandoned and derelict vessels from the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds. The North Carolina Coastal Federation is coordinating the project funded through a National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program grant award with Dare County and the state Division of Coastal Management. The...
POLITICS
101.5 KNUE

Awesome Longview House For Sale Has Storm Shelter and Waterslide

While you can find bigger pieces of land for sale that cost more than this amazing property, this one comes with an absolutely gorgeous home. Before you get sticker shock this 5 bedroom and 6.5+ bathroom home is huge coming in at 8,697 square feet sitting on 2.13 acres. Which is why they are asking just under $2.5 million dollars for this well set up home and property in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

100+ evacuees housed at Hurricane Ida shelter in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is currently housing more than 100 people in a hurricane shelter off Jewella Avenue. As of 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, there were 106 evacuees housed there. A number of agencies are assisting in running the shelter, including the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Red Cross. The shelter will remain open as long as needed; officials in many coastal Louisiana parishes are urging people not to try to return home at this time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Local Republican Party under fire over 9/11 float

A Republican parade float in Porter County, Indiana that included a pair of smoking Twin Towers sparked outrage among attendees. The parade float – clearly meant to recognise the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks – featured a pair of towers with holes in their sides surrounded by American flags and a banner that read "9.11 Never Forget." Smoke billowed from the towers, whose holes were decorated with black and red streamers to represent flames.
POLITICS
WTRF

City of Moundsville moves to face-covering mandate

The City of Moundsville is moving to a mask mandate effective today. (Monday, September 13) Masks or face covering will be mandatory at all confined indoor places owned and/or operated by the City of Moundsville, providing social distancing cannot be maintained. The mandate will be for employees, City Council, all...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Daily Gate City

Finicky Finney builds replicas of barn

Debbie and Jon Finney of Keosauqua are playing out an age-old tradition of selling the home place and moving to town for retirement. They bought a duplex a couple of blocks from downtown Keosauqua and will be closer to friends and services. What they are leaving behind is rather unusual. Their huge two-story farm house, built in 1898, isn’t all that unusual. What’s unusual is the barn. The barn also isn’t that unusual, although the Finneys have gone to great lengths to restore it and make it beautiful. It’s the replica or replicas of the barn that Jon and his son built and are leaving behind that’s unusual. Well, they did take one mini barn to town. The big red barn and its replicas belong in the country. It’s a way of preserving some of the past, when barns were an integral part of farm life. According to Jon, so many barns are disappearing and falling into disrepair. He wanted to do a little something to honor these barns. He was hoping Van Buren County would become the county of restored barns, like Washington County is the county of barn quilts. Such has not happened—yet, anyway.
INDUSTRY
Daily Gate City

NYC enforcing proof of vax for indoor activities

New York City started enforcing rules Monday requiring workers and patrons to be vaccinated to go enter restaurants, museums, gyms and entertainment venues. The jab requirement has been in place for weeks but had not previously been enforced. (Sept. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy