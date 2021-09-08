DeSantis: 2024 presidential bid speculation ‘purely manufactured’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday dispelled rumors that he may be running for president in 2024, referring to the buzz around the subject as “purely manufactured.”. “All the speculation about me is purely manufactured,” DeSantis said during a news conference to discuss a new COVID-19 treatment unit in St. Cloud, Florida. “I just do my job and we work hard… I hear all this stuff and honestly it’s nonsense.”foxwilmington.com
