Aug. 21 (UPI) -- An Alabama judge has sentenced former police officer William Darby, who was convicted for murder of a suicidal man three years ago, to 25 years in prison. Darby, 28, who resigned from the Huntsville, Ala. police force last month after being convicted in May of murdering Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018, is not eligible for appeal bond and will begin immediately serving his sentence, AL.com and The New York Times reported.