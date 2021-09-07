CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Student Life

fredonialeader.org
 7 days ago

Reading Time: 3 minutes NIKKI INDELICATO Staff Writer The sounds of students enamored Dod’s Grove Wednesday, Sept. 3. Clubs gathered around with the hopes of getting to share their common interests with some new prospective students and members. Students could be spotted promoting their clubs with cow bells, posters and music at their tables.......

fredonialeader.org

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

The Black Labrador takes on new life as a space for students, alumni

For over 30 years, the Black Labrador on Montrose Boulevard was a gathering spot, a British-style pub where people could spend time and have conversation before it closed in December 2019, just months before the pandemic would drive a slew of local bars and restaurants out of business. Now, the...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Life#Time#Dod S Grove
thecamarilloacorn.com

Counselors to help students plan for life after high school

Academic counselors from Oxnard College will soon be working at Adolfo Camarillo, Rio Mesa, Frontier and Rancho Campana high schools to encourage students to prepare for college. The Oxnard Union High School District board approved an agreement Aug. 25 with the Ventura County Community College District. Four college counselors are...
CAMARILLO, CA
registerpublications.com

Trojan careers make a difference in a young student’s life

Preparing students for a career begins as early as the sixth grade at East Central Middle School in St. Leon. A school’s program, Trojan Careers, is required of all sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. “We were not doing a good job of preparing kids for careers,” ECMS Principal Matt Maples said,so...
EDUCATION
Tiger Newspaper

Students explore campus activities at Club Rush

Following a year of online club activities, students had the opportunity to learn about new and returning clubs at the in-person event. Students congregated during lunch on the numbered walkway to explore around 80 new and returning clubs on the first day of SPHS’ annual Club Rush on Thursday, Sept. 9. Students set up booths on either side of the path and made pitches about their clubs, creating a more engaging atmosphere than last year’s virtual event.
EDUCATION
thesyrinx.com

A Look Into How Students and Staff Experienced Their First Taste of Campus Life

After a long 18 months away from campus, FPU has finally opened its doors for on-campus learning once again. In March 2020 the world changed as FPU, along with schools around the world, were forced to move to a virtual college experience. In the blink of an eye, student’s bedrooms and home offices quickly became their classrooms, and learning from home became the new norm. The teachers became screens teaching through Zoom, and everyday school interactions became a thing of the past. One thing the online setting gave students and staff was perspective on learning. It may have seemed a lot easier to navigate school when the switch to online first started, but it became repetitive rather quickly. Fast forward to August 2021, those 18 months of online distance learning are behind many students. Now, the Sunbirds have a “new” norm to readjust to that everyone is excited for. However, the campus setting still feels weird to readjust to. For some, like the freshmans and sophomores, this is their first experience on a college campus setting. Juniors had the chance to enjoy a semester of being on campus before COVID-19 occurred. Seniors were the only class to actually have a full year of school on campus under their belt. So how exactly do some of these people feel about being on campus for the first time?
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Oakland Post

Rec Center launches new app, making life easier for students

In an attempt to make fitness more accessible and easier for everyone, Oakland University’s Recreation Center launched a new app for community members. “For us, the app is a tool to better connect the students to everything the university recreation and wellbeing (our department) has to offer,” Marie VanBuskirk, Assistant Director of Leadership and Engagement said. “And better connect them to support their health — whether it be physical health, mental health, learning [and/or] professional growth.”
CELL PHONES
fredonialeader.org

How Greek Life recruitment differs from last fall semester

With vaccines rolling out and mandates starting to slim down from past semesters, students can’t help but wonder what this school year is going to truly be like. Greek life at universities have been severely affected by COVID-19. However, since this semester offers far more in-person interaction, club activities appear to be returning to normal.
FREDONIA, NY
Wesleyan Argus

Here We Go Again: Students Adjust to In-Person Campus Life

After a summer of rest and relaxation, students returned to campus this past week, eager to get back into the groove of life at school. Following a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, the campus has shifted back to an in-person structure, practically mirroring life before the pandemic.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Las Vegas Herald

How to Manage Assignments & Live A Stress-Free Student Life

Managing assignments is not an easy task because, for that, a student has to stay focused and organized. Especially when exams are approaching near, these skills can help generate the right balance between studies and other activities. Once you have mastered the skills of managing tasks, you will no longer have to worry about report writing, essay writing, or other lengthy assignments.
YOGA
sonomastatestar.com

Greek life recruitment started this week for all interested students

Greek life is an integral part of Sonoma State’s legacy, and has helped many students find their community for years. During the first weeks of Sept., sororities and fraternities are beginning their recruitment processes. Here at Sonoma State we are right in the middle of sorority and fraternity recruitment/rush week....
SONOMA, CA
coloradopolitics.com

As students return, CSU works to help them adjust to campus life during COVID

A sophomore like Joshua Duran typically would know the ins and outs of Colorado State University by the start of his second year. But as Duran helped sign up students interested in the United Men of Color student organization during this week’s Fall Student Involvement Expo, he found he didn’t know much about the Fort Collins campus.
COLORADO STATE
ELON University

Sept. 1 Healthy Elon update from Vice President for Student Life Jon Dooley

Plans for a safe and healthy fan experience with the return of fall football. 14 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among Elon students and employees last week, through Sunday, August 29. Last week 611 COVID-19 tests were conducted on campus, with 8 positive cases identified: a 1.3 percent positivity rate.
ELON, NC
reflector-online.com

Greek life connections add a barrier to non-affiliated students when applying for leadership positions

Organizational involvement is an important aspect of Mississippi State University's student culture as it connects individuals from different backgrounds and provides opportunities for students to become further involved in their own interests. However, it can become difficult for a student to gain acceptance into certain organizations due to selective application processes and a lack of inner-organizational connections.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy