Florida State’s loss to No. 9 Notre Dame will likely eat at coach Mike Norvell for some time. The Seminoles, spurred by two scoring drives from backup quarterback McKenzie Milton, outscored the visiting Fighting Irish 18-0 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 38-38 and send the game to an improbable overtime period. Norvell’s squad had all the momentum they needed to secure the upset and the coach’s biggest win of his Florida State tenure.