The latest model of the Dell XPS 15 packs an incredible amount of power considering the size of the laptop. With up to an Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, it can breeze through most tasks, including demanding workloads like video editing. Plus, 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage ensures this laptop can run demanding apps and store your data for a long time. But no matter how powerful a laptop is, batteries start to wear out after some time. You may start to notice that your Dell XPS 15 doesn’t last as long on a charge, and that’s when it might be time to replace the battery.