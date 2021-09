You know those friends who are always the life of the party, and seem to have a knack for making everyone feel comfortable? That’s Ashley Park to a T. It’s been observed by many, but the Emily in Paris actor basically confirmed it herself over a recent Zoom call with TZR, explaining how her apartment became the hangout hub during filming for the Netflix show. “By the end of season one, there were people over every night,” she laughs. In fact, Park could be considered somewhat of an entertaining guru — which is why the most recent announcement of Park’s partnership with Ketel One Botanical makes perfect sense.