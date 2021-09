POSTVILLE — Diane Elinor (Robertson) Wirkler, 74, formerly of Luana died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Elkader Care Center after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 3 at the Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Postville. Burial was at the Postville Cemetery.