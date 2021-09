CARTHAGE, Mo. –After a week of 16 hour days spent restoring power following the devastation of Hurricane Ida, volunteer crews are returning home. “I mean in an event like this where we have a hurricane, we have all of this for warning, knowing that it’s coming and the level of the hurricane and the strength of it allows us to position people in a proper place ready to go when it actually does hit land and cause the destruction, so, we were ready to go,” said General Manager Chuck Bryant.