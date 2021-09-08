That time a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft nearly collided with a USAF F-22 stealth fighter (and the other close calls between Russian and NATO aircraft over Syria)

Russia demanded on Monday that the US return Afghan central bank reserves that the country had seized following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul earlier this month. To strengthen the rate of the sinking national currency, the US must quickly unfreeze these assets Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's ambassador to Afghanistan stated on the state-run Rossiya 24 network. "If our Western colleagues are worried about the fate of the Afghan people, then we must not create additional problems for them by freezing gold and foreign exchange reserves," he added.