CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

That time a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft nearly collided with a USAF F-22 stealth fighter (and the other close calls between Russian and NATO aircraft over Syria)

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, the government of the Russian Federation embarked its military forces on an intervention in Syria. Ever since, there has been no end of discussions about Russian military capabilities and intentions – in Syria and beyond. In 2015, the government of the Russian Federation embarked its military forces on...

theaviationgeekclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Military Aircraft#Usaf#Fighter Aircraft#Usaf#Nato#Su 30sms#Turkish#Lockheed Martin#Falcon#The Turkish Air Force#Thk#The Us Air Force#Su 3osms#Russians#New Syrian Army#The Us Centcom#Us Navy F#New Syrian Army#Mod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Related
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
MilitaryPosted by
In Homeland Security

Three Aircraft Carriers. Dozens Of Stealth Fighters. A Powerful Allied Battle Group Has Gathered Near China

Featured Image: An F-35B lands aboard USS ‘America’ in late August 2021. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier/U.S. Navy photo. Three aircraft carriers embarking two different models of F-35 stealth fighter have assembled in the waters around Okinawa. The three-carrier group, with two American flattops and one British...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...
Foreign Policyhngn.com

Russia Calls on US to Release Afghanistan's Financial Reserves to Prevent More Conflicts

Russia demanded on Monday that the US return Afghan central bank reserves that the country had seized following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul earlier this month. To strengthen the rate of the sinking national currency, the US must quickly unfreeze these assets Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's ambassador to Afghanistan stated on the state-run Rossiya 24 network. "If our Western colleagues are worried about the fate of the Afghan people, then we must not create additional problems for them by freezing gold and foreign exchange reserves," he added.
Militaryatlanticcitynews.net

Which countries produce Russian weapons

Russia produces all types of weapons, ranging from knives to nuclear submarines, but little do people know that thousands are manufactured outside of the country. For decades, Russia not only sold weapons, but also created military facilities around the world to produce hi-tech armament for its clients. Sometimes, the country sells licenses with whole technical documentation on military gear to make its foreign partner capable of producing Russian weapons on its own.
MilitaryNew York Post

33 US military jets to land in Kabul as 20K remain stranded at airport

Thirty-three US military transport jets are expected to land within the next 24 hours in Kabul, where as many as 20,000 people, including Americans and Afghans, are still waiting to be evacuated. In an attempt to help ramp up the evacuation of Americans, a source told CNN on Monday that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWrap

Lindsey Graham Predicts the US Military ‘Will be Going Back Into Afghanistan’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) on Monday preducted the United States “will be going back into Afghanistan” due to the threat of terror,. After praising former President Donald Trump for maintaining the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, Graham said in an interview on Monday with the BBC that the Taliban will “impose a lifestyle on the Afghan people that I think is going to make us all sick to our stomach.”
Politicshngn.com

Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

North Korea accuses US of committing “large-scale atrocities against innocent people” in Afghanistan

On a declaration This Sunday, published on its website, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged against the US policy in Afghanistan. “‘The antiterrorist campaign’, led by the United States and waged in Afghanistan in the last two decades, came to an end with the hasty flight of American troops,” reads the note, in which it is urged to take the Army of USA “to justice at all costs for their large-scale atrocities against innocent people“.
Militaryraventribune.com

Increased nuclear capabilities: NATO warns of new missile bombs on China

The report on the new missile silos in China has not gone unnoticed by NATO. Secretary-General Stoltenberg warns that Beijing could significantly expand its arsenal. He calls on the nation to take responsibility for arms control. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern over China’s construction of new missile...

Comments / 0

Community Policy