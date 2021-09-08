That time a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft nearly collided with a USAF F-22 stealth fighter (and the other close calls between Russian and NATO aircraft over Syria)
In 2015, the government of the Russian Federation embarked its military forces on an intervention in Syria. Ever since, there has been no end of discussions about Russian military capabilities and intentions – in Syria and beyond. In 2015, the government of the Russian Federation embarked its military forces on...theaviationgeekclub.com
Comments / 0