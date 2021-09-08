Help stop the transmission of COVID
Every time a COVID virus jumps from one human to another, it gets stronger and meaner. And it multiplies like CRAZY. We have to stop its jumping and multiplying. Doctors have been wearing masks in operating rooms for decades, so as not to infect their patients. I’m sure no one would want to have surgery performed by a maskless doctor, and risk having the doctor sneeze or breathe germs into the wound. Masks are effective. Doctors are able to function and perform highly technical procedures while wearing a mask. Masks may be annoying but they don’t reduce oxygen to the brain.www.spokesman.com
