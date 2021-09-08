CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Help stop the transmission of COVID

The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

Every time a COVID virus jumps from one human to another, it gets stronger and meaner. And it multiplies like CRAZY. We have to stop its jumping and multiplying. Doctors have been wearing masks in operating rooms for decades, so as not to infect their patients. I’m sure no one would want to have surgery performed by a maskless doctor, and risk having the doctor sneeze or breathe germs into the wound. Masks are effective. Doctors are able to function and perform highly technical procedures while wearing a mask. Masks may be annoying but they don’t reduce oxygen to the brain.

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Tampa, FLCleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
WorldNursing Times

Concerns raised as nurses who refuse Covid-19 jab redeployed

The Royal College of Nursing has written to a hospital trust in the South of England to express a range of concerns about its decision to redeploy nurses who declined the Covid-19 vaccine to non-patient facing roles. University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust has this week confirmed that a “small...
Posted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

WHO more doubtful about vaccines ending pandemic

The head of the WHO Europe was Friday pessimistic about vaccines' ability to put an end to the COVID pandemic, as new variants dash hopes of reaching herd immunity. Faced with the possibility that the virus may be around for many years, health officials must now "anticipate how to gradually adapt our vaccination strategy," in particular on the question of additional doses, Hans Kluge told reporters.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Public Healthwaynecountynews.net

Quarantine Guidelines to Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19

There is a great deal of confusion over the rules for quarantine if you have COVID or have been exposed to it. Following are the rules set forth by the Tennessee Department of Health for quarantine/isolation:. You have tested positive and have symptoms:. If you are symptomatic and have tested...
Public HealthNW Florida Daily News

LETTER: Vaccination would help stop COVID's murderous spread

The other day, I went to my regular three-monthly checkup with my primary caregiver. As usual, the doc asked me what things keep my brain busy. I told him that what bothers me is the murderous spread of the COVID's Delta variant and that so many people refuse to get vaccinated.
Public Healthcbs19news

BRHD reports high level of community transmission of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Health District says there is now a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 throughout its service area. The health district is urging all people, businesses and other organizations to take preventative measures, including mask-wearing indoors and physical distancing. According to a...
Tolland County, CTNew Haven Register

CDC: Tolland County upgraded to high transmission of COVID category

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday that Tolland County has been upgraded to the “high transmission” category of COVID-19 spread, leaving Windham as the only county in the state to still have only substantial transmission. The upgraded label is the most severe as defined by the CDC...
KidsMedicalXpress

COVID-19 transmission at school is rare for children with disabilities, suggests study

Studies have determined that in-school transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 is rare when masking, social distancing and other safety protocols are followed. However, little has been known about COVID-19 risks at school for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These students often are unable to mask or maintain social distancing and may have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus and related complications.
Sciencefox42kptm.com

Research from UNMC team confirms COVID-19's airborne transmission

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A team of researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have now gotten their findings about the impacts of COVID-19 published in a scientific journal. In the early days of the pandemic, it wasn't immediately clear if the Coronavirus could be spread through airborne transmission....
Clinton County, NYmynbc5.com

Clinton County classified as having 'high' COVID-19 transmission

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Health officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isnow listing Clinton County as having "high transmission" of COVID-19, the highest level of measurement offered by the agency. It joins a vast majority of counties across the nation in holding that designation. Molly Flynn, a health...
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

‘We don’t like living on the edge’: Faced with full beds and strained staff, Baystate Health implores community to help stop COVID surge

SPRINGFIELD — With more than 90 people in its hospital beds with COVID-19, and sometimes dozens of people waiting for admission, an overcapacity Baystate Health is imploring the community to help stop the fourth wave of the pandemic to wash over Western Massachusetts. Officials from the health care giant are...

