King Inslee: a label too far
I always enjoy reading Sue Lani Madsen's weekly column as it sometimes causes me to pause before I react publicly. For years I've heard conservative friends express anger, hate and despair with the decisions of our governor. I suggest primarily because he's a Democrat and one must despise all Democrats. Also because of the difficult decisions he has made in response to an epic national disaster - the coronavirus pandemic. Many refer to him derisively as "King Inslee," including Madsen and also our 5th District representative to Congress.
