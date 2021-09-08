CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

King Inslee: a label too far

The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

I always enjoy reading Sue Lani Madsen’s weekly column as it sometimes causes me to pause before I react publicly. For years I’ve heard conservative friends express anger, hate and despair with the decisions of our governor. I suggest primarily because he’s a Democrat and one must despise all Democrats. Also because of the difficult decisions he has made in response to an epic national disaster - the coronavirus pandemic. Many refer to him derisively as “King Inslee,” including Madsen and also our 5th District representative to Congress.

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSNewsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
Presidential Electionkdal610.com

Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate angers Republicans, libertarians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans and libertarians are vowing to fight U.S. President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate covering big companies, healthcare workers and federal employees, announced as the Delta strain of the coronavirus rapidly spreads through the country. The mandate https://reut.rs/3niM2M3, which the White House says would cover 100 million...
Public Healthprairiestatewire.com

Libertarian Party's Tucker: 'Mandates and lockdowns are a bridge too far'

Libertarian Party of Illinois executive director Justin Tucker argues all of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s restrictions have almost caused as much damage to the state as the COVID virus itself. “I think the mandate, especially if they're coming from the national directive or a statewide directive are, you know, hard infringements,...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Holcomb: Biden Vaccination Order to Businesses “A Bridge Too Far”

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Governor Holcomb is joining a chorus of Republicans criticizing President Biden’s COVID-19 plan as overreach, and says there’s likely to be a lawsuit. Holcomb says he’s still reviewing other parts of Biden’s six-point plan for bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control. But he says his “jaw dropped” at the use of workplace safety regulations to order businesses with more than 100 employees to require their employees to either get vaccinated, or get tested for the virus every week. The governor says he fully supports businesses who make their own decision to require the vaccine, but says it’s “a bridge too far” for the state or federal government to mandate it.
Olympia, WA610KONA

Inslee Expands Mask Requirement

(Olympia, WA) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expanding the mask requirement to include large outdoor events with over 500 people. The current requirement is for anyone older than five to wear a mask indoors. Inslee says he’s doing it, because of events like the Watershed Music Festival in the Gorge where more than 200 people were infected with COVID-19. The new requirement takes effect on Monday.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kan. Senators: Biden's new vaccine mandate goes too far

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Represenatives Shape the NDAA on Capitol Hill

Earlier this month, the House Armed Services Committee approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022, an annual bill that authorizes military spending and sets defense policy. The bill, which is expected to be brought to the floor of the U.S. House in the coming weeks, contains...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Say hello to 'Mu': New coronavirus strain arrives in the U.S.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and now Mu. Mu is another strain of the coronavirus and it has arrived in the United States. "What we know and what has been concerning is that this variant shares eight mutations with other variants of concern that we've seen beta and delta in particular, which seem to increase transmissibility," says Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist, and professor of public health at Montclair State University.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Economic Crisis Due To Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Don't want to get the Covid vaccine? You're not alone. A new poll shows that 72% of employees surveyed will quit their jobs if required to get the Covid-19 vaccine. According to a recent poll, the vast majority of people will refuse to partake in mandatory vaccinations if required by their employer. The results show that 72 percent of Americans would quit their jobs if they were not granted a religious or medical exemption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy