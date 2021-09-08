CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Postcard: Buck Relaxes Beneath Shade Trees

Cover picture for the articleDaily Postcard: A buck relaxes under the shade of trees in the front yard of a home Tuesday on Camino Encantado on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Cindy Boone.

White Rock, NMladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: White-Lined Sphinx Moth Sipping Nectar

During the early morning hours while it was still a bit dark Thursday a white-lined sphinx moth (Hummingbird Moth) was spotted in action at a residence in White Rock. White-lined sphinx moths feed in a similar manner to the hummers, using their long proboscis (tongue) to sip nectar (so this species and several other moths are sometimes called ‘hummingbird moths’. The pink median band on the hind-wing, which is distinctive of the species isn’t easy to photograph – you can’t see it when the moth is at rest or usually even in flight. It’s most visible from behind when the wings are swept forward as the insect is hovering over a flower so timing of the shot is critical. Source: www.featheredphotography.com. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
Animalsladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Hummingbird Moth Sips Marigold Nectar

Daily Postcard: A hummingbird moth with an especially long proboscis sips nectar from marigold blooms Thursday in the garden of a residence on Barranca Mesa. Perhaps one of the most delightful insect visitors to local gardens, the hummingbird moth deserves this name for very good reason. It flies and moves just like a hummingbird. Like them, they can remain suspended in the air in front of a flower while they insert their proboscis to sip nectar. They even emit an audible hum like hummingbirds. Source: fs.fed.us. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan.
White Rock, NMladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Cloud Formations In Early Morning Sunrise

Daily Postcard: Wednesday morning produced some interesting cloud formations in the sunrise, looking west toward the San de Cristo Mountain range from White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs. A second perspective looking toward the San de Cristo Mountain range Wednesday morning from White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
Gardeningladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Flower Of Spotted Saxifrage In The Jemez

Daily Postcard: A Flower of Spotted Saxifrage [Saxifraga bronchialis] is seen Aug. 20 at the East Fork of the Jemez River, downstream from the Las Conchas Trailhead. These flowers are only about 3/8-inch across, so easily overlooked. The spots are only visible if you get your eye very close. Note that on each petal, the dots start light yellow at the inner end, and get progressively darker further toward the outer end. Photo by Randal Pair.
Animalsladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Bobcat Strolls Around Valles Caldera

Daily Postcard: A bobcat is spotted strolling through the Valles Caldera National Preserve (VCNP), which is home to a variety of wildlife including prairie dogs, coyotes, badgers, black bears, eastern mountain bluebirds and golden eagles. The VCNP also has the second largest elk population in New Mexico. Roughly 7,000 elk live in the Jemez Mountains with an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 in the VCNP, according to the state game and fish department. Early morning and evening hours are when animals tend to be feeding and thus are more easily seen in the VCNP. But the number and variety of animals one sees is largely a matter of luck and coincidence. Wild animals, especially females with young, are unpredictable and dangerous. Visitors should always keep a safe distance from all wildlife and use roadside pullouts and binoculars or telephoto camera lenses for safe viewing and to avoid disturbing wildlife. Source: VCNP. Courtesy/VCNP.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Beauty Of Late Summer Roses Lift Spirits Around Town

Late summer roses blooming Friday afternoon on Grand Canyon Drive in White Rock are lifting spirits all around Los Alamos. A late summer rose blooming Friday afternoon on Grand Canyon Drive in White Rock is lifting spirits all around Los Alamos. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. A late summer rose...
Howell, MIoutdoorchannelplus.com

What Bass See: Life Beneath Matted Vegetation

Anglers make many generalized comments about tackle and the quarry they chase. Visit any tackle store or boat launch parking lot and you will overhear these conversations—no matter the state, species or season. You’ll probably hear about how a lure sounds, what it looks like, how a fish responds, where...
Tacoma, WAThe Suburban Times

A Relaxing Stroll in the Greenery and Shade

Periodically I drop off Peg for allergy shots at Building B at Allenmore Hospital in Tacoma. Parking is a problem and so is waiting. If there are no parking places for Building B, I check out Building C’s parking or simply go shopping. During the summer even if I can find a parking space, I need to run the engine and use the air conditioner.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

When Bison Attack In Yellowstone, They Don’t Care If It’s a Car

If you've gone to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or any other type of social media page, there's a good chance you've seen Bison getting angry. 2021 has been a record setting year for attendance in Yellowstone National Park and we've seen MANY videos, pictures and heard stories of Bison/Human interactions. Stay 25 yards away from bison when you see them in Yellowstone.
Accidentsgentside.co.uk

Drunken man throws himself at a massive shark from his boat

Don't drink and swim. As proof, a chilling video has surfaced on social networks. A man, probably drunk, jumped from his boat onto a shark that was circling the boat. A video dating from 2 July surfaced during the week showing the adventures of a man on his boat. In the video, an unidentified man is filming a shark swimming next to their boat. In between a choir of 'Ooohs' and 'Aaahs,' to everyone's disbelief, we see a man jumping in the water, right above the shark. After looking at the camera—as if posing for a photo—he quickly gets back onto the boat as his mates cheer him on, saying: 'That was sick, man!'
PetsPosted by
97 Rock

Beautiful German Shepard Up For Adoption on Wet Nose Wednesday

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got an amazing German Shepard up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Livy is a 4-year-old beautiful German Shepard. True to her breed, she is smart, protective, and extremely loyal to her family. Livy's new adopters will need to understand she takes time to warm up to new people and would ideally have breed knowledge/experience.
Alaska StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Grizzly Bear and Her Two Cubs Maul 39-Year-Old Man in Alaska National Park

The man was hunting in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve when a family of grizzly bears came out of the wilderness. Be safe out there, Outsiders. Especially in bear country. Bear encounters, attacks, and fatalities are on the rise across North America, a cause for caution amongst all lovers of the outdoors. The latest incident comes from Alaska, where a hunter has been mauled by a grizzly bear sow and her two cubs.

