Seeing clearly: how smart systems will keep AV sensors clean

Cover picture for the articleLike any other car on the road, an autonomous vehicle (AV) should be kept clean. The issue relates less to aesthetics, and more to safety: blocked sensors could render active safety systems useless, and in a worst-case scenario may even result in a crash. Today, the effects of a soiled...

‘Smart’ shirt keeps tabs on the heart

Researchers in the US have developed conductive nanotube fibres that, when woven into clothing, monitor the heart rate of the wearer. The researchers, from the George R Brown School of Engineering lab at Rice University, sewed nanotube fibres into athletic wear to monitor the heart rate and take a continual electrocardiogram (ECG) of the wearer.
Sequential Advancements In Technology To Drive The Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market

Amidst a growing competitive environment in the automotive industry, car makers are focusing on reducing accidents caused due to impaired sensor perceptions. Automotive sensors dysfunction when dirt, rain drops, snow, or bird droppings shield their view. Liquid-based sensor cleaning systems or gas-based cleaning systems are used in such applications, which help wipe the surface of the sensors and restore their working. Such cleaning systems are finding increased application in autonomous vehicles where sensor functioning plays a pivotal role, thereby aiding the progress of the automotive sensor cleaning system market across regions.
Iteris Unveils New Artificial-Intelligence Powered Detection Sensor for Smart Intersections

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2021-- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has launched Vantage Apex™, the industry’s first 1080p high-definition (HD) video and four-dimensional (4D) radar sensor with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. This press release features multimedia. View...
Orro Smart Living System now Integrates into Control4

Orro, the creator of the Orro Smart Living System, has announced its first professional-focused integration enabling Orro lighting to be used within a Control4 system. Available through a driver commissioned by Orro and developed by Chowmain Software & Apps, the new integration marks the first completely programmable digital keypad switch for Control4, and enables Orro’s touch screen to extend Control4 scenes and macro capabilities to any room. In addition, through Orro’s native Alexa integration, Control4 owners can enjoy seamless Alexa voice assistant installations – without additional hardware.
How to Build an Air Quality Sensor and Upload Data

Are you concerned about air pollution in your neighborhood? Then why not set up your own air quality station? It doesn't cost much to assemble from a few standard components and a couple of sensors to measure particulate matter levels, along with the temperature, pressure, and relative humidity. You can...
Zenzic and Thatcham Research reveal plans for Automated Driving System consumer ratings

Zenzic, the organisation dedicated to accelerating the self-driving revolution in the UK, has announced funding for a proof-of-concept consumer safety rating for Automated Driving Systems, via Thatcham Research and CAM Testbed[1]partners. Initially, the independent rating will focus on Automated Lane Keeping Systems (ALKS). This technology could see motorists driving hands-free...
News Bureau: How smart are smart meters?

The existing electric grid, like many other industries, is made more reliable and efficient with advances in technology. Smart meters are one of the most common investments made by electric utilities to improve and strengthen the grid. In June 2021, the PUCO approved AES Ohio’s smart grid plan which invests...
IAA Mobility: climate-friendly solutions for all kinds of mobility – Bosch is generating sales of more than one billion euros with electromobility

In electromobility, no other company offers as many options as Bosch: from e-bikes to construction machinery, and from silicon carbide chips to pre-integrated e-axle modules. And this is paying off: in electromobility, Bosch is growing twice as fast as the market, and will generate more than 1 billion euros in sales this year. This business is continuing to gain speed: by 2025, sales are expected to grow five-fold. “Electromobility will become a core business for us, and CO₂-free mobility a growth area. We are turning challenges into opportunities – that’s how we do things at Bosch,” said Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the Bosch board of management, at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich. These growth areas also include automated driving. Driver assistance is the basis for all the levels of automated driving. At 40 percent, the market leader Bosch is growing faster than the market in this field as well. The company’s healthy position in the areas of electromobility and automated driving is helping it to successfully hold its own in a market environment marked by the Covid crisis, chip shortages, and the even faster transformation of the mobility sphere: the sales revenue of its Mobility Solutions business sector will grow 10 percent this year. “Bosch is a technology leader, and this means business success,” Denner said.
How to Clean Force FX Lightsaber?

Do not clean the blade of your lightsaber! The blade is made of Tritium gas, which generates light on its own. This means that the ‘blade’ will never dim or require replacement. If you are looking to maintain your lightsaber, here are some suggestions explore similar guides force fx lightsaber:
Pirelli and Geotab join forces to help reduce management costs of commercial fleets

Pirelli and Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced a new partnership that aims to help commercial fleets across the globe improve their operating efficiency and sustainability. Now available on the Geotab Marketplace, the Pirelli CYBER Fleet system will enable Geotab customers to reduce tyre-related operating costs while also improving fuel consumption and lowering harmful emissions. The new integrated offer will be rolled out initially in key European markets, before being extended to the United States, Canada and Brazil.
