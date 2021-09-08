Seeing clearly: how smart systems will keep AV sensors clean

In electromobility, no other company offers as many options as Bosch: from e-bikes to construction machinery, and from silicon carbide chips to pre-integrated e-axle modules. And this is paying off: in electromobility, Bosch is growing twice as fast as the market, and will generate more than 1 billion euros in sales this year. This business is continuing to gain speed: by 2025, sales are expected to grow five-fold. “Electromobility will become a core business for us, and CO₂-free mobility a growth area. We are turning challenges into opportunities – that’s how we do things at Bosch,” said Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the Bosch board of management, at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich. These growth areas also include automated driving. Driver assistance is the basis for all the levels of automated driving. At 40 percent, the market leader Bosch is growing faster than the market in this field as well. The company’s healthy position in the areas of electromobility and automated driving is helping it to successfully hold its own in a market environment marked by the Covid crisis, chip shortages, and the even faster transformation of the mobility sphere: the sales revenue of its Mobility Solutions business sector will grow 10 percent this year. “Bosch is a technology leader, and this means business success,” Denner said.