Garbage truck hits power lines in Fredonia

A garbage truck got snagged on a power line Wednesday morning at around 9:45 a.m. while making a run on Lambert Avenue in Fredonia. Fredonia Fire Department and National Grid responded. It was believed that heavy rains earlier in the morning caused the lines to sag. The driver reportedly told a first responder that he has run a route on the street for four years, and has never before had such a thing happen. The line was safely removed from the truck within half an hour. No one was injured. Lambert Avenue was temporarily closed between Newton and Cottage streets while responders worked.