CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Remembering Irma Kalish

By Editorial Calendar and Production Schedule
televisionacademy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re sad to learn that writer Irma Kalish has passed away at the age of 96. Kalish was a pioneering female voice in television comedy. With her writing partner and husband, Rocky Kalish, Irma’s career began in the early days of live television, writing for The Colgate Comedy Hour and continued on through some of the most popular hits of the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, including Gilligan’s Island, My Three Sons, I Dream of Jeannie, All in the Family, The Facts of Life, and more.

interviews.televisionacademy.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Irma Kalish, Prolific and Pioneering TV Comedy Writer, Dies at 96

Irma Kalish, a prolific comedy writer who blazed trails for women in television with a career that stretched from radio to 1980s sitcoms, died Monday in Woodland Hills due to complications from pneumonia. She was 96. Kalish worked on a wide range of series, from “My Favorite Martian” and “Gilligan’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Irma Kalish, Trailblazing Sitcom Writer and Producer, Dies at 96

Irma Kalish, the pioneering sitcom writer and producer who teamed with her late husband, Austin “Rocky” Kalish, on hundreds of television episodes, including emotional installments of All in the Family and Maude, has died. She was 96. Kalish died Friday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, her family announced. The couple had written for such shows as My Favorite Martian, I Dream of Jeannie, The Flying Nun and F Troop but achieved a breakthrough in 1965 when they were hired by producer Ed Hartmann to write for My Three Sons and then for another CBS comedy,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Television Comedy
Village Voice

9/11: What is remembered, and how is it remembered?

Over the last year, I have taken a number of photos of New York City firefighter neighborhood 9/11 memorials. In my view, this tragedy has been fading from our collective memory. I wanted to document these “unofficial” memorials, to see what is still around and how time has affected them over the past two decades. Are those spaces still set aside for commemoration of that day, or has city life engulfed them? I wanted to see what these memorials say about our memories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WausauPilot

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
bizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 celebrity cast revealed

The celebrity cast for the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars" was announced Wednesday. Season 30 is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 with Tyra Banks returning as host and executive producer following her debut last year as the show's first Black female host and solo emcee. This...
TV SHOWS
Amomama

John Witherspoon AKA Willie in 'Friday' Died in 2019 & Left Behind 2 Grown Sons Who Bear His Image - Meet Them

John Witherspoon was an iconic name in the movie industry, loved for his popular role as Willie in "Friday." The late actor left behind two sons after his death in 2019. Many stars and icons have passed through Hollywood and left their marks in the industry, but few were as endearing as the late comedian and actor John Witherspoon, popularly known as "Pops" from his role on "The Wayans Bros."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy