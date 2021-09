Sorry to report that our friend Julie Rasmussen is closing her doors on a business that has become a fixture on a very diverse stretch of Commonwealth Avenue. Julie has always been very supportive of efforts to grow our downtown business climate and Roadkill has been a unique and interesting retail store, exactly what Downtown Fullerton needed when she moved in and set up shop. It’s hard to imagine anyone filling that void, but fortunately, Julie has a positive take on the situation.