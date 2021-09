Not a year goes by that we don't see someone get hurt by a bison. Usually, it's some tourist from Indiana or some other Midwest state coming in, looking at our wildlife and deciding to get a little too close. Then, they find out real quick that our bison don't play. Imagine me saying that while clapping. Obviously, the National Parks Service is aware of the dutiful travelers that we get in the Cowboy State and felt it was necessary to express a giant "Ya'll!" Or translated, "come on now".