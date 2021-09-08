Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, fresh off testimony in the Baker bribery trial, announces for re-election

When the deadline for intervening in the Texas abortion case came and went, and the stunningly awful SB8 — which prohibits abortions after 6 weeks and deputizes citizen to go after anyone who aids or abets someone who procures the procedure — went into effect Wednesday, we knew the Supreme Court’s shadow docket was at work. But the specifics — the who’s and why’s — were unknown. But late last night, the Court dropped a decision that laid it all out.