Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, fresh off testimony in the Baker bribery trial, announces for re-election
Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood formally announced today that she’s running for a second term on the court. “When I first ran for the Supreme Court, I pledged to bring Arkansas values to our state’s highest court – faith, family, hard-working, conservative values. Throughout my first term I’ve done just that, making tough decisions in the face of immense pressure. As a member of the court, I will always uphold the rule of law and the Arkansas Constitution will be my guide.”arktimes.com
